Sreeleela Seen With Haldi And Sindoor In Viral Pictures, Fans Speculate Its Her Wedding, Pictures Inside

South actress Sreeleela has created a stir on the internet after sharing some beautiful pictures in traditional clothes and glowing with happiness. Now her fans are wondering if she is getting married? With turmeric on her face, a tray of kumkum and a touch of sindoor, the actress looked every bit like a bride. Sreeleela looks very beautiful in traditional clothes. But what is the truth behind these pictures, let us reveal it to you.

Let us tell you that Sreeleela paired her look with traditional jewellery, jhumkas, and maang tika, while she kept her makeup to a minimum. In one standout photo, she is sitting with turmeric applied. But what caught everyone’s attention was the red bindi on her forehead and the sindoor-like mark in her hairline. These marks are usually worn by married women in North India, and fans were quick to think about it.

In the pictures, Sreeleela is seen wearing a pink dress. Her cheeks are covered with haldi as elders lovingly apply more haldi on her face. In one moment, a man and a family member are seen gently rubbing haldi on her cheeks while she smiles. A thali decorated with haldi, kumkum, and betel leaves made the setting look like a pre-wedding ritual.

The pictures quickly went viral on social media and fan pages, leading many to speculate if Sreeleela is getting married. One user wrote, ‘It’s her ‘star birthday’, it could be a cultural event rather than a wedding’. One asked, ‘But why is there sindoor in her hairline… Unmarried women don’t wear it. It is done during engagement or roka’. The third user said, ‘South Indians do not have this concept of sindoor’. Unmarried women apply kumkuma even in the parting.