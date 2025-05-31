Alia Bhatt Stuns In Black Strapless Gown With White Umbrella At Friend’s Spanish Wedding: See Here!!!

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted attending her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta’s wedding in Spain, shortly after her much-anticipated debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Following her highly anticipated and stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Alia gracefully took on the role of bridesmaid. She captivated everyone in a black strapless gown at Tanya’s white wedding, looking absolutely breathtaking. The bridesmaids wore coordinated black ensembles, and numerous photos and videos featuring Alia have since surfaced on her fan pages.

Alia Bhatt’s elegant appearance

At the wedding ceremony in Spain, Alia Bhatt dazzled in a chic and elegant black strapless gown. The gown featured a sleek, minimalist design, complemented by understated accessories such as small black earrings that perfectly matched her outfit. She styled her hair in a neat bun, allowing the ensemble to take center stage. In photos shared widely on social media, Alia is seen standing among the bridesmaids, holding a delicate white umbrella and a few white flowers. Her graceful appearance and fashion choice garnered widespread admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts online.

A glimpse into Tanya’s wedding festivities

Besides the main wedding ceremony, Alia enthusiastically took part in several pre-wedding events, embracing a variety of styles that highlighted her versatility. For the traditional Indian wedding, she wore a white bralette paired with a matching long blazer and a cream skirt. At the pre-wedding celebrations, she opted for a fusion look, combining a traditional lehenga with a bandana and sunglasses. She also wore a vibrant multi-colored kalidar lehenga matched with a mustard yellow blouse. These fashion choices beautifully showcased her ability to adapt and shine effortlessly.

A glimpse into Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Debut 2025

Alia Bhatt’s presence at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival became a major highlight in fashion conversations. She graced the event wearing a pastel-colored gown styled by Rhea Kapoor. Complementing the stunning dress, Alia opted for a sleek bun and minimal accessories, accentuating her natural elegance and charm.

At the festival’s closing ceremony, Alia dazzled in a Gucci saree. Both of her looks received widespread praise from fans, cementing her status as a global fashion icon. This debut not only enhanced her growing reputation in the international fashion scene but also showcased the confidence with which she carries herself at major events.

The switch from Cannes to friend’s wedding

After making waves at Cannes, Alia Bhatt seamlessly transitioned from international glamour to personal celebration by attending her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta’s wedding in Spain. Moving away from the formal red carpet, she embraced the joyous wedding vibe with ease. While Cannes showcased her as a global icon, the wedding highlighted her warm, down-to-earth side, demonstrating that she shines effortlessly in both settings.

Upcoming projects of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has an exciting slate of projects lined up. Following her acclaimed performance in Jigra, she is set to star in Yash Raj Films’ first female-led spy thriller, Alpha, alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is expected to begin shooting by this Christmas. Additionally, Alia will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Love and War, featuring Vicky Kaushal and her husband Ranbir Kapoor. This film is slated for release in 2026.