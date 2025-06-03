Shoaib Ibrahim Shared an Update On Dipika Kakar’s Health And Revealed That She Will Be Operated In Mumbai On This Date

Famous television actress Dipika Kakar, known for her role in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, will soon have to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. This heartbreaking news was shared by her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who has been with her during this difficult time. In an emotional note, Shoaib informed fans that Dipika’s surgery is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning.

Let us tell you that Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, ‘It’s going to be a long surgery. She needs all of your prayers and strength the most. Please keep her in your prayers.’ He had earlier revealed that doctors had found a tennis ball-sized tumour in Dipika’s liver during several medical tests, which was initially attributed to abdominal pain and flu symptoms.

The surgery was earlier postponed due to Dipika Kakar’s severe chest congestion and cold, and cough, but the couple was waiting for the green signal from doctors at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. Shoaib informed the fans on the internet, ‘The doctors advised to wait as surgery in this condition can be risky.’ Now that her condition is stable enough for surgery, Dipika is preparing to face a major surgery with courage and faith.

Let us tell you that Shoaib Ibrahim recently spoke about the shocking incident that led to the discovery of the tumour. Shoaib wrote, ‘Going to the hospital for pain in the upper abdomen… and then finding out it was a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver, and then finding out the tumour had become stage 2 malignant, this has been one of the most difficult times we have ever seen and experienced.’