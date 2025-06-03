‘My Placenta Was Bleeding’, Dia Mirza Revealed Her Delivery Struggles After Developing Life-Threatening Bacterial Infection

Famous Bollywood actress known for her cuteness, Dia Mirza, gave birth to her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi at the age of 39. She recently revealed in an interview that she almost lost her life when she was pregnant. Let us tell you that Dia had developed a life-threatening bacterial infection and thus had to deliver her son prematurely. Avyaan also had to undergo life-saving surgery, and Dia was not allowed to hold her son tightly as he was fragile.

Dia Mirza told one of the media houses, ‘I had developed a severe bacterial infection, which could have been a side effect of my appendix surgery, which I had undergone in the fifth month of my pregnancy. By the end of my sixth month, we realised that my placenta was bleeding and my body was going into sepsis. If the baby had not been born, neither of us could have been saved. It was quite scary.’

When the actress was rushed to the hospital, she asked her doctor to save only her baby. However, her gynaecologist told her to trust him. When Avyaan was born, he was rushed to the ICU as he weighed only 810 grams. Meanwhile, Dia was put on IV antibiotics. She further added, ‘They found out after 48 hours that the bacteria present inside me were life-threatening.’

The actress said, ‘Avyaan had to undergo life-saving surgery 36 hours after birth. There was a hole in the intestine, and he underwent surgery. They put a stoma on him. The intestine was taken out of the body, and it was an open stoma. I was allowed to meet him only twice a week. I could not hold him until he weighed 2.5 kg. I brought him home exactly 20 days later, and no nurse was willing to touch him because it was a horrible scene. So I took over the dressing. When he weighed 3.5 kg, he had another surgery which lasted 3-4 hours, and the stoma was fixed.’