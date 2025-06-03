‘Sushant Was A Very Good Actor, He Used To Teach Me’, Usha Nadkarni Made Several Revelations About Her Life On Ankita’s Vlog

Famous small screen actress Ankita Lokhande has completed 16 years in the industry. Currently, she is seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ and is also running a YouTube channel in which she shares her vlogs related to her life. In the latest video, she got up like Archana of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and appeared with her onscreen mother-in-law, Usha Tai. Ankita Lokhande made her debut with this show, which came in 2009. Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in the show with her.

Let us tell you that in the video, Usha Nadkarni and Ankita talked a lot, in there was a moment when their eyes became wet. Ankita Lokhande had organized a grand party at her Mumbai house, in which Usha Nadkarni was invited, who was seen in the role of Savita Deshmukh on screen in the show ‘Pavitra Rishta’. People liked the reunion of both of them very much.

She shared things related to the set in the video in which Usha Tai said that even at the age of 79, she lives alone in a metropolis like Mumbai. Usha said, ‘I am alone at home, I am afraid that I will die, no one will know. My brother died on June 30 last year. If he knew that I was in some trouble, he would come running to me. Now, who should I tell?’

She started crying after saying this. Tears welled up in her eyes. At the same time, Ankita and Vicky Jain were seen listening to her carefully. Ankita Lokhande praised Usha and said, ‘Aai is very strong. She lives alone and has lived alone for so many years. I have been watching Aai for so many years.’ Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress said, ‘Sushant was such a good actor. He used to help me a lot because when I used to go in front of all the actors, I used to be very scared about how to do such big scenes. He used to teach me.’