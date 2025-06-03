Nora Fatehi Shared Her Video of The Great Cross-Collaboration With Ciara On Saki Saki On Her Social Media, Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has once again brought Indian pop culture to the global stage, that too with a great cross-cultural collaboration. She recently shared a video on her social media handle, in which she is seen teaching the hook step of the song ‘Saki Saki’ with American R&B icon Ciara. The footage has taken the internet by storm. Now, fans want to see the two together in a song.

Nora Fatehi Danced With Ciara

Grammy-winning star Ciara has been behind hits like ‘Level Up’, ‘How We Roll’, ‘1, 2 Step’, and ‘Goodies’. She matched Nora Fatehi’s amazing choreography in the viral reel. Sharing the video on her social media, Nora wrote in the caption of the video, ‘So I just watched my girl Ciara doing the iconic ‘Saki Saki’ hook step.. this is insane. She is such a fun and beautiful soul! Can’t wait to jam with you again.’

Nora Fatehi Danced With Ciara

Nora asked her fans, ‘Friends, should we release the next song together?’ Ciara also shared a video with Nora, in which she says that Nora has come from India and wants to float on a chair with her. Nora said that Ciara has taught her to do this. After this, both of them lie down on top of the chair. Fans’ happiness has doubled after seeing Nora and Ciara together.

Nora Fatehi Danced With Ciara

Let us tell you that as soon as the pictures and videos of both the celebrities were shared on social media, they went viral in no time. Fans got so excited and happy seeing the video that now they are now demanding that both of them should also do a song together. One user wrote, ‘Iconic’. Another user said, ‘We need a song together now.’