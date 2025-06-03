SS Rajamouli Shared Heart-Touching Note Before IPL 2025 Finals On His X Handle, Praise Shreyas And Virat Kohli

The final match of IPL 2025 is scheduled to be played on 3 June between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli will face each other in the field, and now everyone’s eyes are on the cricketer who will win the match. However, before that, South film director SS Rajamouli shared a heart-touching note and gave his reaction on the X handle.

Let us tell you that Indian cricket captain Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final of the current season of the Indian Premier League. Veteran film director SS Rajamouli said on June 2 that whatever the result of the final, it will be heartbreaking for him. Rajamouli said that Shreyas Iyer deserves this year’s trophy. In fact, Shreyas Iyer has pulled his team out of the jaws of defeat on many occasions.

Also, the director recalled how Virat Kohli has performed well year after year, and he too deserves this trophy equally. That is, whatever the situation, he will definitely be sad. SS Rajamouli wrote, ‘Iyer is taking Bumrah to the third man boundary. Brilliant… He took Delhi to the final. Got Kolkata the trophy, then he was dropped, and now the same young man takes Punjab to the final after 11 years. He also deserves this year’s trophy.’

Rajamouli further said, ‘On the other hand, there is Kohli… who is performing well year after year… scoring thousands of runs. He also deserves it. Whatever the result… it will be heartbreaking.’ Rajamouli was not the only person who was impressed with Shreyas Iyer in the captaincy of the Punjab Kings. Famous Tamil film director and writer Ratna Kumar has also praised Shreyas Iyer.