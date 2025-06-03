Aamir Khan Opens Up On Son Junaid’s Dyslexia: ‘Taare Zameen Par Was My Story Too’

Aamir Khan is all set for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, a film widely seen as the spiritual successor to his 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. But this time, the story hits even closer to home—literally. For the first time, the actor opened up about how his son Junaid Khan’s battle with dyslexia mirrored the emotional journey portrayed in the original film.

At a recent fan interaction, Aamir candidly spoke about Junaid’s childhood struggles with reading and writing. While Junaid had previously shared his experience with dyslexia, this was the first time his father publicly addressed the journey from his own perspective.

“I used to be like Nandkishore Awasthi (Ishaan’s father in the film),” Aamir said, admitting that he initially failed to grasp the difficulties Junaid was facing. “He couldn’t write an ‘A’ properly. His handwriting was terrible, and he’d read ‘from’ instead of ‘for’ whenever he saw an ‘F’ word. I didn’t understand it. I would scold him, get frustrated. But later we found out he had dyslexia.”

The actor shared that discovering the condition was a turning point, and he made it a priority to support Junaid moving forward. He also explained his silence on the matter until now: “I never spoke about it earlier because I wanted to respect Junaid’s privacy.”

Reflecting on the moment he first heard the Taare Zameen Par script, Aamir revealed, “It hit me like a truck. It felt like my story.”

On the work front, Aamir is busy with Sitaare Zameen Par, which features Genelia Deshmukh in a key role. After its release, the superstar plans to dive into his long-anticipated passion project, Mahabharat.