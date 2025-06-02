Aamir Khan Opens Up On Finding Love With Gauri Spratt, Says They Met ‘By Mistake’

Aamir Khan recently turned 60 and marked the occasion with a press conference where he surprised fans by introducing his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. The couple, who have been together for over a year, were warmly received by Aamir’s close ones, including his ex-wife Kiran Rao and children Ira and Junaid Khan. Now, in a candid podcast with Raj Shamani, the actor opened up about how love found its way into his life unexpectedly.

Reflecting on his emotional journey, Aamir revealed that before meeting Gauri, he had given up on the idea of companionship. “I felt like I had aged and who will I find at this stage of life?” he said. During this phase, therapy played a crucial role in his self-growth. “I realised I needed to love myself first and work on my own well-being. I had two strong relationships with Kiran and Reena, and we’re still close. I thought I’d never connect with someone again the same way.”

The superstar shared that his bond with Gauri started as a coincidence. “We met by mistake, became friends, and then love happened. It just happened,” Aamir said. He added that he never felt lonely, thanks to the strong support of his family, including his children, mother, and siblings. “Reena and I, Kiran and I—we will always remain family. Even if we are no longer husband and wife, they are an inseparable part of my life.”

Aamir also spoke about his ever-lasting love for cinema, calling it a constant in his life. He is now preparing for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, the movie is slated to hit theatres on June 20.