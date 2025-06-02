‘Called Dark and Talentless’: Kabir Bedi Recalls Criticism Rekha Faced Early In Her Career

Kabir Bedi, who delivered a memorable performance in the 1988 thriller Khoon Bhari Maang, recently opened up about how he came on board for the film despite being deeply engaged in his Hollywood career. In a conversation, the veteran actor revealed that he was shooting for the American TV series Magnum, P.I. with Tom Selleck when filmmaker Rakesh Roshan reached out to him with the script.

Initially hesitant about returning to Hindi cinema, Kabir said he was reluctant to take up the role of the charming husband-turned-villain who tries to murder his wife (played by Rekha) by throwing her to crocodiles. However, Roshan convinced him, explaining that several top actors had turned down the part. “Rakesh said others had refused because the character turns villainous. He felt I could pull it off convincingly. When I heard Rekha was opposite me, I immediately said yes,” Kabir recalled.

The actor spoke highly of Rekha, describing her as an “enigma” who had defied every obstacle to become one of the industry’s most celebrated stars. “Rekha was looked down upon early on as a dark-skinned South Indian actress. But she transformed herself completely — from what some called an ugly duckling to a graceful swan. By the time we worked together, she had already established herself as a powerhouse performer,” he said.

Rekha, who began her acting journey as a child in South Indian cinema, made her Hindi debut with Sawan Bhadon in 1970. Despite initial body-shaming and criticism, she went on to deliver critically acclaimed performances and bag numerous awards. Kabir noted that Rekha’s talent and transformation were among the reasons he didn’t hesitate to accept Khoon Bhari Maang.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film also starred Sonu Walia, Shatrughan Sinha, and Kader Khan. A major box-office success, it earned Rekha the Filmfare Award for Best Actress, further solidifying her position in Bollywood.