Ali Fazal On Richa Chadha’s Heeramandi Role: ‘I Was Teary-Eyed… Then I Saw Rekha Ji In Tears Too’

Ali Fazal is still reeling from the emotional impact of Richa Chadha’s short but stirring performance as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s lavish Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor recently opened up about how deeply moved he was by his wife’s screen presence—and the surprising company he shared those emotions with.

In a chat with Galatta Plus, Fazal recalled watching the show’s premiere and feeling a wave of emotion during Chadha’s final scene. “It was absolutely wonderful. I’m such a fan!” he said, admitting he had tears in his eyes. “I thought, okay, maybe it’s my bias.” But then, he glanced to his right—and spotted veteran actor Rekha, equally overcome.

“Tumne humein humare zamane ki yaad dila di”

Fazal shared that Rekha, who was seated beside him, was in tears after watching the scene. Later, the legendary Umrao Jaan actor approached Richa and told her, “Tumne humein humare zamane ki yaad dila di” (You reminded us of our own era). The remark held extra weight, given that Rekha was Bhansali’s original pick to play Mallikajaan when the project was first conceived nearly two decades ago—a role now portrayed by Manisha Koirala.

Richa Chadha’s character Lajjo, a heartbroken courtesan reeling from rejection and alcoholism, appears in only two episodes—but makes an indelible impression. Her emotional arc concludes with a haunting mujra at a mehfil, followed by a quiet, tragic demise in a carriage on her way back. It’s a brief yet soul-stirring presence that left viewers—and peers—moved.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which premiered on Netflix in 2023, features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, and Richa Chadha. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, the series dives into the complex world of courtesans, power, and rebellion.