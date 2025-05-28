Tara Sutaria Reportedly Dating Veer Pahariya After Breakup With Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria, who began her entertainment journey as a Disney singer in Big Bada Boom (2010) and later charmed young audiences with The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir (2012), found wider fame in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. While her professional graph has shown a steady rise, her personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. Now, if buzz is to be believed, Tara may have found love again—this time in actor Veer Pahariya.

Sparks Flying Between Tara and Veer?

According to a report by ETimes, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have reportedly grown close over the past year and have started dating only recently. The couple is said to be taking things slow and trying to see where the relationship leads. A source quoted by the outlet shared, “The two started dating just a couple of months ago. And they are trying to figure things out. They often keep going out for dates.”

Veer Pahariya, the brother of Shikhar Pahariya and former boyfriend of Sara Ali Khan, made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, that film also starred Sara, adding another twist to the Bollywood connection web.

Dinner Date Sparked Romance Rumours

Whispers about their budding relationship began circulating after Tara and Veer were spotted dining at La Loca Maria, a popular Spanish restaurant in Bandra. While the duo made a conscious effort to exit separately—Tara with her friends and Veer alone, acknowledging the paparazzi—the sighting was enough to fuel speculation. The two also recently turned heads as showstoppers at the March 2025 Lakmé Fashion Week, further fuelling relationship rumours.

A Look at Their Past Love Lives

Tara was earlier in a relationship with Aadar Jain, cousin to Ranbir Kapoor. The couple confirmed their romance in 2020 but parted ways in late 2023. Aadar later married entrepreneur Alekha Advani in 2024—who, notably, shared a close friendship with Tara before Aadar entered the picture. More recently, Tara was linked to actor Arunoday Singh, a rumour she swiftly debunked, calling him a “dear friend” and asserting she was single.

Veer, on the other hand, dated Sara Ali Khan before reportedly sparking rumours with Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar during Anant Ambani’s wedding. Manushi later dismissed the dating buzz in an interview with Bombay Times, calling Veer “a good friend” who simply kept her company at the event.

As of now, neither Tara nor Veer have publicly confirmed the relationship, but their recent outings suggest something might indeed be brewing.