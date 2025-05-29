‘Can Instagram Please Figure This Out?’: Tamannaah Bhatia Distances Herself From Deepika Post Drama

The rumoured fallout between Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his upcoming film Spirit has triggered a wave of indirect jibes and cryptic statements online. Though neither has taken names publicly, Deepika’s reported exit from the project has stirred considerable chatter—and sparked a subtle battle of narratives.

A Viral Video From the Past Resurfaces

Amid the brewing controversy, a resurfaced clip from the promotions of Deepika’s 2020 film Chhapaak has caught fire online. In the video, the actress firmly responds to a journalist who hinted that her husband Ranveer Singh may have financially supported the film. “Propaganda she is not falling for,” read the caption accompanying the video, listing: “Disrespect, men, sexism, gender pay gap, working overtime, unprofessionalism, misogyny, double standards.”

Interestingly, netizens noticed actor Tamannaah Bhatia had ‘liked’ the post—interpreted by many as a show of solidarity with Deepika. However, Tamannaah later addressed the matter via Instagram Stories, denying any deliberate engagement. “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own, cause random people are making this news and I really have work to do,” she wrote.

Instagram ‘Glitches’ Become a Trend

Tamannaah isn’t the only celebrity to blame Instagram’s algorithm for ‘accidental likes.’ Cricketer Virat Kohli recently issued a clarification after fans spotted his handle liking a post featuring actor Avneet Kaur. He responded, “While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction… I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Cryptic Accusations

Fueling the fire, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a post on X, indirectly accusing a former lead actor—widely believed to be Deepika—of leaking the story of Spirit. “Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?” he wrote, alleging ‘dirty PR games’ and betrayal after a script narration.

Shortly after, Triptii Dimri was announced as the new lead of Spirit, confirming Deepika’s departure. Reports suggest the split came after creative and contractual disagreements—specifically over fees and work schedules.

Deepika Responds With Subtle Grace

Without addressing the issue directly, Deepika recently shared her perspective on choosing collaborators during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I just listen to my gut, what feels right… Wanting to collaborate with people that I know I am gonna have good time working with. Being surrounded by family and friends and being authentic is how I think am able to find my balance,” she said—seemingly weighing in on the situation with characteristic poise.