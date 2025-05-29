Kishore Kumar Once Turned Down National Award Over Bribe Demand, Says Son Amit

Legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar, remembered for his unmatched voice and comic flair, never bagged a National Film Award—despite being one of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema. But as per a recent revelation by his son Amit Kumar, he once came close—until an alleged demand for a bribe turned him off entirely.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Amit opened up about a moment in the 1960s when Kishore’s self-directed film Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein was in the running for a National Award alongside Haqeeqat and Dosti. Amit confirmed long-standing rumours that Kishore was offered a nomination in exchange for a payoff.

“Yes, that happened,” he said. “He got a call from Delhi from someone in the Ministry. They said, ‘If you do something, give something, then we can get you nominated.’ My father was like, ‘Why are you after my life? My film is a hit.’”

Released in 1964, Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein was both a commercial and critical success. Based on the American film The Proud Rebel, it starred Kishore Kumar himself along with a young Amit Kumar. Despite its triumph—including a 23-week run at Mumbai’s Super Cinema and silver jubilee status in the Delhi-UP circuit—it didn’t receive a National Award. Ironically, its Tamil remake Ramu went on to win one.

Amit noted the bitter twist: “He sold the rights to a Tamil filmmaker. The remake won the National Award.”

Though celebrated primarily as a singer, Kishore Kumar directed 12 films in his lifetime, of which eight were released. His final directorial, Mamta Ki Chhaon Mein—a spiritual successor to Door Gagan…—was released in 1990, three years after his passing.