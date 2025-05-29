‘It Was Inspired By Love, And Love Never Apologizes’, Kamal Haasan Opened Up On The Controversy of Kannada Language

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan’s recent comment has created a ruckus in Karnataka. Meanwhile, he clarified that his comment on Kannada was inspired by love and ‘love never apologizes.’ The actor has called his reaction not an ‘answer’ but an ‘explanation’. His statement ‘Tamil has given birth to Kannada’ has infuriated the general public, including pro-Kannada organizations.

Kamal Haasan said in a conversation with journalists that those who created controversy over his statements are ‘complicating the issue’ and said, ‘I think what I said was said with a lot of love. And many historians have taught me the history of the language… I did not mean anything else.’ He also said that Tamil Nadu is such a unique state, which is open to anyone.’

He further said, ‘When there was a problem with the Chief Minister who came from Karnataka, Karnataka itself resolved the issue. Kannada people supported me. Kannada people said come here, we will give you a house, don’t go anywhere. So people will take care of Thug Life”. Haasan said that political leaders, including him, are not qualified to talk about languages ​​because they “don’t have enough knowledge to talk about it.”

He further said, “So we leave this deep discussion to historians, archaeologists, and language experts. We are a family, and languages ​​are also a family. If you look at it from the northern point of view, according to them it is right, if you look at it from Thenkumari (south), what I say is right. There is also a third aspect to it, scholars, language experts, they will say both are right, but they have to decide where they want to live, with their family or with the languages ​​that came from the north.”