Reem Shaikh Bought Luxury Car BMW X1 Worth 50 Lakhs, Shared Several Pictures & Videos On Her Social Media

Small screen actress Reem Shaikh, famous for her roles in TV serials like ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ and ‘Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan’, has recently given herself a gift. She has bought a new luxury car, BMW X1, in Mumbai. This is a luxury SUV, which has a starting price of more than Rs 50 lakh in India. During this happy moment of the actress ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ co-actress Sehban Azim was also seen.

Even though the show ended in the year 2021, their relationship is still intact. Many photos and videos of Reem with her new car have surfaced on social media. Reem’s friend Jannat Zubair also shared a photo of the actress posing with a BMW on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, ‘From childhood laughter to adult goals, my girl has gifted herself a BMW. Proud is not enough! Wishing more victories, more cars, more dreams to come true. I love you.’

Let us tell you that at the age of 22, Reem has made a mark in the TV industry. She started her career as a child artist. She got stardom as Kalyani in ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’. She has also worked in shows like ‘Chakravarti Ashok Samrat’ and ‘Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan’. She has been seen in music videos and digital content. She is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’.

A few days back, the actress was in discussions about her leg injury that she survived on the sets of reality cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ and has shared the picture on her social media. This was not the first time that she got injured, in the last season as well, she got serious injury after getting splash of melted sugar on her face and was rushed to the hospital immediately.