Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Seen Laughing Loud At Lucknow Airport, Netziens Call It Pure Love

Bollywood’s one of the cutest and beautiful actresses, Anushka Sharma, and her Indian cricketer husband Virat Kohli have once again proved that they are the best couple in Bollywood and cricket. Recently, the two were spotted at the Lucknow airport, where they laughed their hearts out and turned the terminal into their runway with their chemistry. A very cute video of the couple has surfaced on the internet in which the two are laughing, and people are falling their love with them.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

In one of the videos shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Anushka Sharma was seen in a cool and casual look in a blue shirt and denim, while Virat kept it classic in a white shirt and brown trousers. Both of them looked in a very good mood as they walked together. They briefly interacted with the security before exiting the airport with friends.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

What caught everyone’s attention was the moment when Virat started laughing out loud, in which Anushka was also laughing with him. The video instantly went viral on the internet in no time, and people are reacting to it fiercely. People have said that Anushka has kept the child inside Virat alive even today. The incident at the airport happened just a day after Anushka was spotted cheering Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match at the Ekana Stadium.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Let us tell you that RCB won by six wickets on May 27 and confirmed their place in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025. But beyond the win, Anushka and Virat’s romantic moment won hearts. After the match, in a video that is now going viral, Virat spotted Anushka in the stands. Then gave a flying kiss straight to Anushka to which she also responded cutely.