Amitabh Bachchan Bought Property Worth 40 Crores In Ayodhya Near The Saryu River, Making The Count To 4

Bollywood’s one of the most reputed and successful actors, Amitabh Bachchan, is continuously increasing his presence in the luxury real estate market of Ayodhya. Now he has bought his fourth property in Lord Ram’s city. A large plot of about 25,000 square feet, which is said to be worth Rs 40 crore, was bought by the actor for his personal use. It is said that the location of this plot is near the Saryu River.

Amitabh Bachchan

According to one of the media reports, the premium land is located near ‘Saryu’, an upscale development. Big B has already invested Rs 14.5 crore in it. The area has become a hotbed for high-end real estate, which has been in everyone’s sight ever since the construction of the Ram temple. Earlier, the ‘Piku’ star Amitabh Bachchan had also invested Rs 10 crore in a real estate firm owned by Bollywood producer Anand Pandit.

Amitabh Bachchan Bought Land

His previous investments in Ayodhya include a 5,372 sq ft plot bought for Rs 4.54 crore ahead of the Ram temple inauguration last year. According to one of the media houses, this is where his interest in Ayodhya real estate started. Another important acquisition was a 54,000 sq ft plot, registered under a trust in the name of his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan

Reports also suggest that the actor is planning to build a memorial dedicated to his late father on that land. Outside Ayodhya, the Bachchan family is also actively expanding its real estate portfolio. In 2023, Amitabh and son Abhishek Bachchan jointly bought 10 apartments worth Rs 25 crore. Jaya Bachchan had revealed during her declaration in the Rajya Sabha last year that the couple’s total assets are worth Rs 1,578 crore. These numbers are expected to increase.