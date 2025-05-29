Reports Claim Firoz Nadiadwala Still Owns Property Rights of Hera Pheri And Its Characters, Read To Know More About The Controversy

‘Hera Pheri 3’ has been in the news ever since Paresh Rawal announced his sudden exit from the project. This has been followed by several controversies and legal battles. Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s production house had sued him for Rs 25 crore, and now there were reports that Firoz Nadiadwala still has the rights to the film, and he has not given it to Akshay. Now, reacting to this, director Priyadarshan dismissed such claims and said that the actor had shown him the papers.

Let us tell you that there were reports that Akshay Kumar has bought the rights of the Hera Pheri franchise from Firoz Nadiadwala, who produced the first two parts of the franchise. However, recently, reports came that Firoz still owns the property rights (IPR) of the franchise and its characters. Now, in a conversation with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan has reacted to the same and said that he is ‘upset’ by such allegations.

Priyadarshan dismissed reports that Firoz Nadiadwala owns the IPR rights of the Hera Pheri franchise and said, “Akshay has bought the entire rights of the Hera Pheri franchise for Rs 10 crore from Firoz Nadiadwala, who made the first two parts. It is not just for Hera Pheri 3, but for the entire franchise. I know this because I have seen the paperwork.”

The filmmaker further added that Akshay Kumar has shown him the papers, which also include the papers containing Sajid Nadiadwala’s rights. After seeing the papers, Priyadarshan had agreed to the film. Earlier, according to some reports, there was no ‘final agreement’ between Akshay Kumar’s company and Paresh Rawal. The source told him that nothing was finalized, not even the script or the agreement. The report also stated that Firoz Nadiadwala has not given Akshay Kumar the derivative rights of the franchise.