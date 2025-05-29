Bharti Singh Got High Fever After Returning From Bangkok, Shared Health Update With Her Fans Through YouTube Vlog

Famous comedian Bharti Singh has once again shown her life to her fans through her YouTube vlog. Bharti recently uploaded a new video on her channel, revealing that she is feeling ill. In the vlog, Bharti revealed that she is currently battling a fever and is not feeling well. “Ever since I returned from Bangkok, I have been feeling lethargic and unwell. So Harsh decided that I should get my blood test done,” Bharti told in the video.

Bharti Singh

In the video, Bharti Singh gets emotional and breaks down into tears as she is unwell and scared of the injection. She decides to get the blood test done. Meanwhile, Harsh takes advantage of the situation to jokingly warn his son that if he eats too much chocolate, he too might get an injection. In her vlog, Bharti suggested her viewers to get regular blood tests and full body checkups done.

Bharti Singh

She revealed that she herself will get a complete health checkup done the next day to ensure that she is fine. Bharti also encouraged everyone to prioritise their health above everything. Meanwhile, her fans have asked her to get tested for coronavirus as well in the comment box. The comedian revealed that she has already improved her routine by 70% and is constantly moving towards her goal.

Bharti Singh

Sharing more about her daily habits, she revealed that she has now set a strict bedtime and both she and Gola go to sleep by 10:30 pm. By evening, Bharti again got a fever, and Harsh tried to calm her down. Bharti’s domestic help Rupa made moringa soup for Bharti as she was unwell. Bharti and Harsh recently travelled to Thailand to shoot for a show along with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Neeraj Goyat, and a few celebrities. On the work front, Bharti is currently seen hosting ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’.