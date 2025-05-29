Ravi Mohan Filed A Civil Suit Against His Wife Aarti & Mother-In-Law Sujatha In The Madras High Court

South actor Ravi Mohan has taken legal action against his wife Aarti Ravi and mother-in-law Sujatha Vijayakumar. The notice is about their derogatory social media posts, which he claims have caused him great harm. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ravi Mohan announced that he has filed a civil claim in the Madras High Court against his wife Aarti and his mother-in-law Sujatha.

Ravi Mohan

Let us tell you that Ravi has claimed in the statement that the defamatory content of both women has caused severe damage to his reputation and mental health. The suit not only seeks damages but also demands immediate action from Aarti and Sujatha to remove the alleged defamatory content from their social media profiles. Ravi has specifically requested that any posts that reference or tag his name be removed until the dispute is properly resolved.

Ravi Mohan

The notice also applies to third-party content users and meme pages, forcing them to remove any postings, videos, blogs or photos about Ravi’s married life troubles. According to the suit, it is aimed at avoiding further misinformation and character assassination. The controversy started when Ravi announced in September last year that he was ending his 15-year marriage with Aarti.

Ravi Mohan

Aarti responded that she and her two sons, Aarav and Ayan Ravi, had no prior knowledge of the decision, and this caused a stir in their lives. Singer Kenisha Francis was also accused of being involved in their separation. Aarti Ravi has publicly accused her of breaking up their marriage. Since these allegations surfaced, Kenisha has received rape threats from several social media users. She responded to the online harassment and defamation by issuing a legal notification.