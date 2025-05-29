Brad Pitt Opened Up On His Divorce From Angelina Jolie For The First Time Since Divorce, Read To Know 

Hollywood’s famous celebrity couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, shot a film together, fell in love, and got married. Angelina became pregnant in 2006. After being together for 7 years, they got engaged in 2012 and married in 2014. This relationship lasted only two years, and in 2016, Angelina filed for divorce, citing mutual differences. The divorce was legally finalized in 2019. But during this time, this high-profile case remained in the news due to serious allegations made by Angeline.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

6 years after the divorce, the actor has finally given his reaction regarding this. He told that his life was greatly affected due to constant media attention. Brad Pitt opened up about his life struggles in an interview and said, ‘My personal life is always in the news. It has been in the news for 20 years, brother. Or any version of my personal life. It’s been an annoyance that I’ve always had to deal with on different levels, big and small, because I do things that I really want to do’.

Brad Pitt

Brad further said, ‘So, it’s always been this kind of time waster, if you let it be like that… My life is pretty restrained. It feels pretty secure with my friends, my love, my family, my knowledge of who I am, you know, it’s like a fly that’s been buzzing around for a while.’ Let us tell you that Brad Pitt also recently talked about his divorce from wife Angelina Jolie, which was legally entangled for many years.

Brad Pitt

When asked if he was relieved by this settlement, he said, ‘No, I don’t think it was a big deal. It was just something that was growing legally.’ Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met in 2005 while shooting for ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’. They got married in 2014 at Chateau Miraval in France, but their relationship fell apart two years later. Their divorce was officially filed in 2016 and legal proceedings have been going on since then.