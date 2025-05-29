Urvashi Rautela Claims Leonardo DiCaprio Called Her ‘Queen Of Cannes’, Internet Isn’t Buying It

Urvashi Rautela has once again found herself in the spotlight, and this time it’s thanks to a throwback selfie with none other than Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. On Thursday, the actor shared the picture on Instagram, claiming Leo referred to her as the “Queen of Cannes.” While her fans were stunned, the internet is currently divided—and many aren’t holding back.

“When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! Thank you, Leo… now that’s a Titanic compliment,” she captioned the photo, believed to be from a 2022 encounter during the Cannes Film Festival. But as with many of Urvashi’s viral claims, netizens were quick to call bluff.

This isn’t the first time Urvashi has claimed to be praised by the Titanic star. She faced backlash years ago after stating that Leonardo called her a “talented actress” and admired her appearance at Cannes. That claim had social media in splits, and her latest declaration has sparked a fresh meme-fest.

Comment sections are overflowing with doubt and digs. One user quipped, “Does Leo know that he called you the queen of Cannes??” while another joked, “Now the AI is very dangerous.” A more scathing take read: “If self-obsession was a person…”

Even friend and internet personality Orry jumped in, commenting, “What do u mean when he calls u queen of Cannes ??? U r the queen of Cannes, what else is he meant to u?”

Some even questioned the authenticity of the photo itself. “That’s a doppelganger of Leo D,” one skeptical user wrote, while another bluntly stated, “Another lie.”

This online uproar comes just weeks after Urvashi’s bold appearances at the Cannes red carpet, where her outfits—including a ripped gown, a bra necklace bag, and a parrot-shaped clutch—made headlines. Though she attended the festival in a personal capacity, her fashion choices ensured she remained in the limelight.

But with this latest post, the question lingers: Did Leo really say it, or is this another case of Urvashi doing what she does best—creating viral moments, no matter the cost?