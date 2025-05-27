Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her ‘Aishwarya Rai Without Charisma’, Says ‘I Am The Blueprint..’

Urvashi Rautela has finally had enough of the criticism surrounding her ‘peacock dress’ at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Now, the actress has fired back with a bold response that’s making waves, and it’s a total slay.

Urvashi Rautela turned heads at the 78th Cannes Film Festival with her dazzling array of fashion moments. While the actress served up a mix of hits and misses, each outfit she wore ensured she was at the center of media attention. However, her bold choices drew their fair share of criticism, and now, the diva has fired back at her detractors.

Urvashi Rautela shuts down trolls comparing her 78th Cannes look to Aishwarya Rai’s past outfit

On May 27, 2025, Urvashi Rautela took to social media to address recent articles labeling her as “Aishwarya Rai with Zero charisma.” The comment clearly didn’t sit well with the actress, celebrated for her bold fashion statements. In her post, Urvashi acknowledged Aishwarya Rai’s iconic status but made it clear she wasn’t trying to emulate anyone. She confidently declared that, in fact, she was the original “blueprint” and wrote:

“So apparently I’m ‘trying to be Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma’? Darling… Aishwarya is iconic. But I’m not here to be anyone’s duplicate. I’m the blueprint.” In her statement, Urvashi Rautela made it clear that her invitation to the Cannes Film Festival was not to blend in but to stand out. Known for her glamorous ensembles in gold, silver, and even diamonds, she addressed the criticisms directly, suggesting that if her appearance or confidence unsettled some, they should take a deep breath, after all, she’s not everyone’s cup of tea. She was quoted as saying:

“Cannes didn’t invite me to blend in – I came to stand out. If my look, my style or my confidence makes you uncomfortable… maybe take a deep breath (or two). I’m not everyone’s cup of tea – I’m more like champagne with fireworks. And charisma? Sweetheart, if you could measure it, I’d break the scale.”

On a similar note, Urvashi Rautela, in her signature diva style, addressed her critics with a message urging them to keep talking, while encouraging fashion icons to continue slaying, regardless of what anyone else said. She ended her statement with a powerful piece of advice: to keep shining, not for anyone else, but for herself. Since then, her words have gained widespread attention. Her note could be quoted as follows:

“To all the keyboard critics – keep talking. To all the queens owning their space – keep slaying. To myself – keep shining, because no one does it like you.”

Urvashi Rautela’s peacock-inspired look at Cannes 2025

Urvashi Rautela made her debut at Cannes 2025 in a striking asymmetrical tube gown in a rich dark green shade, adorned with vibrant details. She accessorized her ensemble with a designer crystal parrot clutch from Judith Leiber, a statement piece that comes with an eye-watering price tag of ₹4,57,744. For those unfamiliar, this look is what sparked comparisons between Urvashi and Aishwarya Rai.

Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2025 Style Highlights

Urvashi Rautela opened the 78th Cannes with a peacock-inspired look. She then wore a black textured gown for O Agente Secreto, which was reportedly damaged while she assisted a 70-year-old woman. For her third appearance, she donned a custom Romzy gown, and she closed the festival in a stunning golden Joli Poli gown paired with a bust-shaped Judith Leiber bag.