‘Jagjit Singh Once Made Me Feel So Small’: Rekha Bhardwaj Recalls Humbling Moment That Changed Her Music

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj recently opened up about a memorable and humbling moment with the late ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh—an interaction she says reshaped her approach to music. In an interview with News18, Rekha reflected on a candid remark by Jagjit that initially left her feeling “so small”, but ultimately proved to be a much-needed wake-up call.

Recalling the incident, Rekha shared, “I wasn’t upset in the usual sense. I was upset, very positively. It wasn’t about ego. It was more that I felt so small in that moment — I had been troubling him for almost two years, and he was always encouraging, always kind. But maybe I hadn’t realised that I wasn’t doing enough riyaaz.”

She added that Jagjit Singh had told her, “The chamak (spark) in your voice is missing.” Rather than taking offense, Rekha saw the feedback as a moment of clarity. “It was like being struck with a Zen stick — a wake-up call. That comment from Jagjit ji was necessary. It showed me the vacuum I had in my practice. He never said anything negative, but what he did say made me push myself more. Only someone who truly loves you will correct you,” she said.

Rekha and Jagjit Singh shared a special musical bond and even collaborated on the song Teri Fariyad from Tum Bin 2.

