No Raju, No Peace: Akshay Bats For Paresh As Hera Pheri Turns Courtroom Drama

Bollywood was taken by surprise when veteran actor Paresh Rawal announced his departure from Hera Pheri 3. Fans, along with co-star Suniel Shetty and director Priyadarshan, expressed disappointment over the sudden move. The news has now prompted a response from Akshay Kumar during the trailer launch of Housefull 5.

When questioned about people calling Paresh “foolish” for quitting the franchise, Akshay firmly said, “I wouldn’t appreciate that term being used for my co-star. We’ve worked together for 35 years. He’s a brilliant actor and a good friend. Whatever the issue is, it’s serious and will be handled by the court. This is not the right place to discuss it.”

Speculation had been swirling that Paresh exited due to creative differences. However, the actor refuted such claims in an interview with Mid-Day. He explained, “Yes, it shocked many, but I don’t feel like I belong in it right now. It’s final for now. That said, I never say never. One can’t predict the future.”

Adding fuel to the fire, reports emerged that Akshay had sued Paresh for ₹25 crore in damages due to his abrupt departure. Priyadarshan backed Akshay’s stance, noting that Paresh hadn’t informed the team beforehand. In response, Paresh posted on X (formerly Twitter), “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent a suitable response regarding my rightful termination. Once reviewed, all matters will be resolved.”

While the controversy continues, Akshay is busy promoting Housefull 5. The ensemble comedy features Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set to hit theatres on 6 June.