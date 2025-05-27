Jennifer Lopez Sparks Mixed Reactions With Surprise On-Stage Make-Out Session At AMAs

Jennifer Lopez shared passionate kisses with several of her backup dancers—both male and female—leaving fans both shocked and divided. knows how to make an entrance—and an impact. While hosting the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, the superstar opened the night with a fiery 6-minute medley featuring 23 songs by the evening’s nominees. But despite the impressive musical showcase, it was JLo’s unexpected on-stage make-out session that stole all the attention.

As part of the high-energy choreography, Lopez shared passionate kisses with several of her backup dancers—both male and female—leaving fans both shocked and divided. While loyal supporters applauded her boldness, much of social media buzzed with confusion and criticism.

Comments flooded in with mixed tones: “I’m embarrassed for her,” “It’s giving desperate vibes,” and “This is actually sad to watch” were among the more negative takes. Some reactions even turned ageist, with remarks like “Grow old gracefully” and “Midlife crisis. Nobody wants to marry her anymore” surfacing across platforms.

Still, Lopez remained unfazed by the backlash. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she shrugged off the controversy: “You know me! It was fun. There was a whole narrative to the whole performance… it’s always about love, always about remembering who you are.”

The performance comes just months after JLo finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck. The couple, who married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, ended their relationship in early 2025 following her filing in August last year.

Whether you call it provocative or powerful, Jennifer Lopez once again proved she knows how to keep the spotlight firmly on her.