Balveer Actress Joyeeta Chatterjee Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Isolated Herself, Deets Inside

Famous TV actress Joyeeta Chatterjee became a victim of coronavirus after her test report was positive. Since she got this news, she got vaccinated and isolated herself from everyone in a single room in her home and is following all the protocols required to tackle this disease. Along with this, she has also given a message to her supporters that she will get well soon. It is known that cases of COVID-19 are gradually increasing across the country.

Joyeeta Chatterjee

Joyeeta Chatterjee was feeling symptoms like a cough and a cold. After this, she got her COVID-19 test done, which came out positive. After this, the ‘Balveer’ and ‘Class of 2020’ actress isolated herself. Confirming the news, Joyeeta said, ‘Yes, it is true and I am indeed COVID-19 positive at the moment. However, I believe that I will get well soon, and this is just a phase. I had got my vaccine earlier too, and so I think things will get back to normal very soon.’

Joyeeta Chatterjee

The actress thanked her fans for their support and said, ‘I am following my protocol and isolation and will be back to work soon. Best wishes to everyone to take care of their health and give it first priority. Thank you very much for everyone’s love and concern. Keep praying for my speedy recovery. Grateful to everyone.’

Joyeeta Chatterjee

Let us tell you that Joyeeta is not the only actress to be affected by the coronavirus recently but ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Shilpa Shirodkar, Kabir Singh fame Nikita Dutta and her mother were also a victim of this deda;y viral. However, they are under quarantine and it is being said that they all are recovering now and will soon be healthy.