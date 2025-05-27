‘Khundak Mein Billi Khambha Noche!’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lashed Out At Deepika Padukone For Disclosing His Story

Famous director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has made films like ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’, has now targeted Deepika Padukone after her exit from Prabhas’ starrer ‘Spirit’. Last night, he shared a cryptic post on his X handle. He did not name Deepika directly in this post, but accused her of playing ‘dirty PR games’ and revealing parts of the story of his film in the media.

Let us tell you that trolling Deepika in his post, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote on X, ‘When I tell a story to an actor, I trust him 100%. We have an unspoken NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us, it is an understanding. But by doing this, you have ‘disclosed’ the person you are. Degrading a young actor and excluding my story? Is this your feminism?’

Sandeep further wrote, ‘As a filmmaker, I have put years of hard work behind my craft, and filmmaking is everything to me. You don’t understand this. You won’t understand this. You will never understand this. Do this… next time tell the whole story… because I don’t care at all. #dirtyPRgames I love this saying – Khundak mein billi khambha noche!’

A few days ago, news came that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has removed Deepika Padukone from ‘Spirit’. Reports suggest that Deepika’s demands, which include an eight-hour working time, a hefty fee, and a share in the film’s profits, did not go down well with the director. Deepika is reportedly trying to balance her work and personal life by reducing her working hours. The decision led to her exit from the film. This would have been her second collaboration with Prabhas after ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.