Yuvika Chaudhary & Prince Narula Are All Set To Tie The Knot Once Again After The Birth of Their Baby, Read To Know More

Bollywood actress Yuvika Chaudhary and famous Raadies gang leader Prince Narula have been married for seven years and recently became parents with the birth of their daughter in October 2024. The couple often shares vlogs related to their life on their YouTube channel. Now, in her new vlog, Yuvika revealed that she and Prince got married for the second time after becoming parents.

Yuvika Chaudhary & Prince Narula

Let us tell you that the vlog began with Yuvika getting ready in a beautiful red anarkali suit, revealing that she is going for her and Prince’s second wedding. Yuvika Chaudhary said, ‘It is a very beautiful feeling.’ Prince, on the other hand, opted for a casual look wearing a t-shirt and shorts. Jokingly, he said that he had been kidnapped and was being forced to marry.

Yuvika Chaudhary & Prince Narula

At the marriage at the registrar’s office, Yuvika’s brother and his wife gave their thumbprints as witnesses along with Prince Narula’s friends. Yuvika’s bhabhi was heard joking, saying, ‘Ab jiju permanent trap chukke hai. Shaadi kisi kaar kharij na ho jaye. Trash hi liya hai.’ Let us tell you that the couple registered their marriage. Prince then jokingly said, ‘I was very happy during my first marriage.’

Yuvika Chaudhary & Prince Narula

The two expressed their happiness at finally getting their marriage registered after seven years. Before ending the vlog, Prince kissed Yuvika on the forehead. Fans loved their chemistry. One commented, ‘Prince was really happy. His smile says it all’. Another wrote, ‘It’s a lovely moment. Prince loves you so much’. The third one commented, ‘Ha-ha, so cute’. Prince and Yuvika first met on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss season 9 and fell in love on the show itself. Yuvika was eliminated from the show early on, but Prince won the season.