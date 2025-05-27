Ankita Lokhande Got Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah Married On The Sets of Laughter Chefs 2, Deets Inside

Reality cooking comedy show ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ entertains fans with its comic timing along with food. This season, Karan Kundrra has won everyone’s hearts by cooking amazing food. With the upcoming episode of the show, everyone will celebrate Krushna Abhishek’s birthday on the set. Krushna’s favourite Bhauji, aka Ankita Lokhande, is going to get Krushna and Kashmera married again on the set.

Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande quickly prepares the sehra and garland, and everyone participates in this wedding. And the atmosphere becomes quite entertaining. As Krushna and Kashmira perform the jaimala ritual, Abhishek Kumar steals his shoes, and all the girls chase him. Seeing this drama, Krushna says, ‘Yeh meri shaadi hai ki machhli market hai.’

This wedding is going to be very special. Krushna Abhishek also cut a tasty cake with everyone to celebrate his birthday. Another special thing about the show is that it has completed its one year. Earlier in the show, Munawar Faruqui entered as a guest in place of Elvish Yadav. Karan and Munawar won the star together and had a lot of fun. Talking about this, he said, ‘Coming back to Laughter Chefs is like walking into a kitchen where no one knows what they are doing but everyone is doing it with full confidence and not judging each other for it.’

Munawar Farooqui said, ‘Most of the celebrity contestants are people I know very well from my Bigg Boss days. We have fought over rations and tasks. So, it honestly feels great to see them struggling to cook now. It’s like a reunion, but instead of food, we are serving laughter. The kitchen is an unknown place for me, but that’s what makes it so fun. I get a chance to throw my punchlines.’