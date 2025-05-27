Sonu Sood Slammed For Helmetless Bike Ride In Spiti Valley After Endorsing Road Safety

Actor Sonu Sood is facing heavy backlash online after a video of him riding a bike without a helmet or safety gear in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley went viral. What sparked further outrage was the irony—Sood had recently participated in a road safety campaign, advocating the importance of wearing helmets and responsible driving.

In the now-viral clip, Sonu is seen leading a group of bikers through the snow-covered region, shirtless and wearing only sunglasses. The video, posted by the Instagram page ‘Ride With Victor’, shows him confidently navigating the terrain without any protective gear. While other clips from the same source do show him with a helmet, this particular video stirred controversy for showcasing a clear traffic violation.

The internet was quick to react. One user on X (formerly Twitter) questioned the Himachal Police: “Will @himachalpolice take action against @SonuSood for riding without a helmet in Spiti? Are celebrities above the law?” Others slammed the actor for “attention-seeking behaviour” and accused him of trying to revive his career through controversy.

He is entertainer Sonu Sood who is riding naked in bike without a helmet in Spiti valley. No protective gear, no clothes. Is he above the law!@CMOHimachal, Please take strict action against him & set an example for everyone pic.twitter.com/kzRt3Hf8M7 — Voice of Hindus (@Warlock_Shubh) May 26, 2025

Another user wrote, “What a foolish thing to do. No protective gear, no clothes—what message is he even trying to send?”

Taking note of the incident, Lahaul-Spiti Police issued an official statement on X. “A video is going viral in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti. As per preliminary findings, the footage may be from 2023. The investigation has been assigned to DySP Headquarters, Kyelang,” the post read.

They assured that appropriate legal action will be taken if any violations are confirmed, and reminded citizens and tourists to adhere to traffic regulations and travel responsibly.

The controversy comes just days after Sonu Sood participated in a road safety awareness campaign, where he urged the public to wear helmets and follow traffic rules. As of now, the actor has not issued a statement regarding the viral video.