Dino Morea Questioned By ED Along With His Brother Santino In Mithi River Desilting Scam, Read To Know More

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was recently questioned by the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police. Officials said that Dino Morea reached the office for questioning at around 11 am along with his brother Santino. The police are investigating the connection between Dino and his brother Santino with the main accused of the Mithi River Desilting scam, Ketan Kadam.

Sources have told one of the media houses that Dino Morea and his brother Santino were called for questioning in the case. Both of them have talked on the phone several times with the main accused in the case, Ketan Kadam. The actor and his brother have been questioned about this conversation. EOW wants to know what these phone calls were about.

Let us tell you that the scam involves alleged financial irregularities in the rent of silt pusher machines and dredging equipment by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Ketan Kadam and Jai Joshi are the main accused in the ongoing EOW investigation into the Mithi River scam. In this Rs 65 crore scam, both are accused of charging rent at highly inflated rates from the Municipal Corporation for machinery purchased from Kochi-based Matprop Technical Services Private Limited.

Police have arrested two accused in the case. Investigating officials believe that this scam was done in connivance with Matprop officials and BMC’s Storm Water Drain (SWD) department officials. When the police searched the call records and financial transaction documents related to the accused, Dino Morea’s name came up in it.