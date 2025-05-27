Jennifer Lopez Creates a Sensation on the Internet After Kissing Both Female and Male Backup Dancers On Stage During AMA Performance

Jennifer Lopez, the globally celebrated pop icon and award-winning actress, has once again proven why she remains one of the most talked-about performers in the entertainment industry. The 55-year-old superstar left fans stunned and social media ablaze after delivering a bold and unforgettable performance at the 2025 American Music Awards, held at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on May 26.

Jennifer Lopez

During an electrifying 6-minute opening act, Lopez wowed audiences not just with her high-energy dance moves and flawless vocals, but with a dramatic moment that quickly went viral—a passionate kiss with both a male and a female backup dancer, one after the other, in the midst of her set. This jaw-dropping moment has sparked widespread conversation online, making it one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.

Jennifer Lopez

The performance featured a medley of this year’s biggest hits, showcasing J.Lo’s dynamic stage presence and unparalleled versatility. She seamlessly danced and sang along to popular tracks such as Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”, Bad Bunny’s “Newell”, Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather”, Deutsch’s “Daniel is a River”, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song”, Bruno Mars’ “APT”, and Blackpink’s Rosé’s solo number.

Jennifer Lopez

However, it was during her rendition of Teddy Swims’ soulful hit “Lose Control” that the viral moment occurred. As the emotional ballad reached its peak, Lopez first shared a lip-lock with her male dancer, eliciting cheers from the audience—and then, moments later, turned to passionately kiss her female dancer, further escalating the energy in the room. The moment was both powerful and provocative, underlining her confidence and showmanship.