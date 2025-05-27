Sonu Sood’s Viral Video Riding A Bike In Spiti Valley Without A Helmet Created Havoc On The Internet, Deets Inside

Famous Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is one of those Bollywood actors who always follow the rules and regulations of the country and also advises others to follow them. But a video of him came out, which is going viral on social media and has shocked the fans. In this viral video, he is seen riding a bike without a helmet in the snowy valley of Spiti. Fans are not able to digest such negligence on the part of the actor.

Sonu Sood

Now the police will investigate this matter. In this video, Sonu Sood is in the beautiful valleys of Spiti riding a bike on the roads without a helmet. There are many bikers behind him. Interestingly, most of them are wearing helmets. But the actor who always talks about rules and laws forgot this. He is riding a bike without a T-shirt and wearing glasses, ignoring traffic rules.

Sonu Sood

51-year-old Sonu Sood helped millions of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is always at the forefront of social service and has always advocated for road safety. But many users are surprised to see this ‘swag’ video of him. One wrote, ‘Sir, you have always inspired people with your soft heart. Please do not set a wrong example by riding a bike without a helmet or gear.’

Sonu Sood

Another fan wrote, ‘If a well-known personality does such an act in such sensitive areas, what message will the youth get?’ Another tweeted directly to the Himachal Pradesh officials and asked, ‘Are famous celebs above the law?’ This matter has also reached the local law enforcement agency. Lahaul-Spiti Police acknowledged the viral video on X and said that an investigation has been started into the matter, and the statement said, ‘A video is going viral on social media, in which the actor is seen violating traffic rules in the Lahaul-Spiti district. The task of investigating its authenticity has been handed over to DSP Headquarters, Kylang.’