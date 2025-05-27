Both Bigg Boss OTT 4 & Bigg Boss 19 Will Be Hosted By Salman Khan In His Iconic Style, Deets Inside

New claims are being made every day about the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Earlier, it was said that ‘Bigg Boss 19’ will premiere on Colors channel in July 2025. But now a new report has come out that ‘Bigg Boss OTT Season 4’ is going to stream in August. The special thing is that it will be hosted by Salman Khan. That is, it is obvious that fans will have to wait for ‘Bigg Boss’ to come on TV.

It is expected to come after October-November, and it will be telecast for about five and a half months. A media house related to Bigg Boss news has confirmed that Bigg Boss OTT 4 is coming soon. You will be able to watch it on Jio Hotstar, and the host will be Salman Khan. It is known that the last season was hosted by Anil Kapoor and the first season was hosted by Karan Johar. Bhaijaan hosted only the second season, whose winner was YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

An update has also come out regarding this. In the same report, it is said that BB OTT 4 can start in August. That too from the first week. That is, the makers can start contacting well-known personalities from June-July itself. Many updates have come regarding ‘Bigg Boss’ so far. Earlier, it was said that this show would not come on the Colors channel due to creative differences.

It was said that it would be telecast on Sony TV. Well. This controversy is also over. You will watch BB 19 only on the Colors channel. After this, the report came out that the promo of BB 19 will come in June, and it will premiere on TV in the first week of July. Although this show runs for three months, this time it will be on air for 5 and a half months.