Anurag Basu Recalls Konkona Sen Sharma Breaking Down On Set, Missing Irrfan Khan, ‘Zamaane Lagenge Unko Bhulane Mein’

Konkona Sen Sharma recently revealed how she became emotional on the set of Metro In Dino, as memories of her former co-star, the late Irrfan Khan, resurfaced. Anurag Basu’s 2007 cinematic gem, Life in a… Metro, is poised to make a grand return to the big screen after nearly two decades with its highly anticipated sequel.

The original film demonstrated that sky-high budgets, elaborate dance sequences, marquee superstars, or conventional happy endings aren’t essential to creating a lasting impact. Among the ensemble cast and the tangled stories of unrequited love, Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan’s characters stood out for finding a rare, heartfelt resolution. Recently, during a promotional event for Metro In Dino, Konkona reminisced about her time with Irrfan, reflecting on his legacy and the profound bond they shared while working on the film.

Konkona Sen Sharma fondly recalls her late co-star, Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, celebrated for his versatility and captivating on-screen presence, left an indelible mark through each role he portrayed before his untimely demise in April 2020 at the age of 53 from neuroendocrine cancer. In a recent media interaction, his Life in a… Metro co-star, Konkona Sen Sharma, expressed how profoundly she missed Irrfan while working on the sequel, Metro… In Dino. She shared: “There were several moments when I missed him during the shoot of the film. Zamaane lagenge unko bhulane mein.”

Konkona revealed that she deeply felt the absence of Irrfan Khan while filming certain emotional scenes for Metro In Dino. As the only returning cast member from Life In A… Metro, she now shares the screen with Pankaj Tripathi. Reflecting on her time with Irrfan in the original film, Konkona suggested that audiences will likely be able to spot the moments where his presence was most sorely missed. She said: “It happened many times, but I don’t want to say what and when, because when you watch the film, I think you’ll know when. Today, we’ll celebrate.”

Anurag Basu remembers Konkona Sen Sharma breaking down on set, overwhelmed by her longing for Irrfan Khan

During the launch event for Metro In Dino, Anurag Basu reminisced about Konkona’s emotional response on set. He mentioned that during one particular scene, she became overwhelmed with emotion, shedding tears uncontrollably. Basu noted that the scene’s tone closely mirrored a moment from the original film, which made it especially poignant for her. He shared:

“We were shooting a scene, and the tone for it was a little similar to a scene from the first film. Suddenly, Konkona started crying, and even right now, I am worried that the same will happen if someone asks a question about him. We miss him; we miss KK very much, and there are many others who are missing now, with whom we collaborated earlier.”

The filmmaker also reflected on the profound emotional void left by the late artists, including Irrfan Khan, Rajat Poddar, Bobby Singh, and singer KK. Fondly recalling KK’s soulful voice in Alvida and O Meri Jaan, Anurag expressed how deeply their absence was felt on set.

About the sequel, Metro In Dino

Metro In Dino boasts an ensemble cast featuring Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. Set against the backdrop of a bustling city, the film delves into the intricacies of modern love, heartbreak, and the enduring power of hope. With his signature style of blending realism with deep emotion, director Anurag Basu brings this much-anticipated story to life.

The first song from the film, Zamaana Lage, composed by Pritam and beautifully rendered by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, was unveiled on May 28, 2025, perfectly capturing the fleeting yet profound connections of urban life. Metro In Dino is slated for release on July 4, 2025.