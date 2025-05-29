Aishwarya Rai Charms Cannes With Romantic Song Featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Enjoys With Daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared behind-the-scenes fun memories of creating her iconic saree look at Cannes 2025 with her daughter, Aaradhya. Yet, it was the background song in the video that truly stole the spotlight. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship has always been in the public eye. From dating rumours to their wedding and journey into parenthood, fans have eagerly followed every chapter. However, a few months later, whispers of trouble in their paradise began circulating online.

The rumours were driven by their absence of joint appearances and family photos. Instead of addressing the speculation directly, the pair remained silent and responded with subtle gestures. Amidst all this, Aishwarya made her highly anticipated appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where her sindoor-adorned look once again silenced the gossip. Recently, the actress made a heartfelt gesture that many see as a tribute to her love for Abhishek.

Aishwarya shares Cannes memories with a romantic song featuring Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai recently shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram, showcasing her stunning first look at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The video became even more meaningful as she chose the song “Tere Bina” from the 2007 film Guru to play in the background. For those who don’t know, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan starred in seven films together, but Guru holds a special place in their relationship. It was during the Guru promotions that Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya, asking her to share a lifetime together—and the rest is history. Fans saw the choice of music as a subtle tribute to their bond.

The video offered fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes journey of how Manish Malhotra designed the saree from scratch, with skilled artisans weaving the intricate pieces together. Beyond showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship, it featured Aishwarya donning a stunning saree paired with striking necklaces and rings adorned with over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds set in 18k gold. A special moment in the video was seeing Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya, by her side throughout the entire process, even posing for pictures with her mother.

Netizens admire Aishwarya Rai and her choice of music

When Aishwarya posted the video on her Instagram, fans quickly noticed the details and shared their reactions in the comments. One user wrote, “Waking up to this post, didn’t expect Tere Bina here.” Another admirer praised the Dhoom 2 actress’s saree look at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, commenting, “Queen, her aura is unmatched.” Watch the video here.

Aishwarya Rai chose two new looks for the Cannes Film Festival 2025

Aishwarya Rai, a Cannes Film Festival regular, has consistently raised the style bar with her impeccable fashion choices. This year was no exception. She graced the red carpet in a stunning heirloom ivory-hued Banarasi saree adorned with intricate zari work. Complementing the saree was a striking long necklace crafted with Mozambique rubies, uncut diamonds, and gold, paired with a bold ruby statement ring. For her second look, Aishwarya opted for a modern ensemble, wearing a custom black velvet gown by Gaurav Gupta, featuring intricate silver and gold beadwork, beautifully paired with an elegant ivory shawl.