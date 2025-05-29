‘Love That You Can Work Less’: Kajol, Ajay Devgn Back 8-Hour Shifts Amid Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Row

While Deepika Padukone’s alleged exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit continues to grab headlines, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol have subtly weighed in on the growing debate around the actress’s reported demand for an 8-hour workday.

At the trailer launch of Kajol’s upcoming film Maa, the couple was asked whether this clause is becoming more acceptable in the film industry.

Without naming Deepika, Ajay remarked, “It’s not that it’s not going down well with people. Most honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours—most people have started working eight-nine hour shifts.”

Kajol, known for balancing motherhood and acting, added, “I love the fact that you can work less,” sparking a round of laughter from those present.

While the comments were indirect, many saw them as support for Deepika, who, according to reports, was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Spirit after asking for an 8-hour shift and additional pay for long schedules. The debate has ignited industry-wide chatter about actress-friendly working conditions and evolving norms in Bollywood.

Ajay ended on a diplomatic note: “It’s person to person, and I feel most of the industry understands this.”