Ali Fazal Discusses Erotica, Gender Roles And Cultural Shifts In ‘Dirty Talks’

Acclaimed actor and activist Ali Fazal recently engaged in a thought-provoking discussion as part of The Dirty Magazine’s Dirty Talks series. In conversation with host Anderson, Fazal delved into India’s historical relationship with erotica, the societal discomfort around discussions on sex, and the importance of gender-inclusive dialogue.

India’s Rich Erotic Heritage and Societal Taboos

During the discussion, Fazal pointed out that erotic art and literature have long been part of India’s cultural heritage. However, he noted the shift in attitudes, saying, “Erotica is old to India. Of course, now we don’t like to even use the word sex before education.”

Anderson further explored societal apprehensions, questioning, “Where does the fear come from of a woman being able to either speak up or to speak about things that she may want?” Fazal responded by addressing the underlying issue of gender conditioning. “The men have not been taught to listen. We were never taught to be able to talk to women about what they really want.”

The Need for Cultural Evolution and Comprehensive Sex Education

As the conversation progressed, Anderson emphasized that challenging existing narratives is crucial for cultural progress. “That’s kind of the only way that cultures can move forward, right?” she remarked. Fazal agreed, stressing the need for innovative approaches to sex education. “Sex education, right? Have more fun ways to understand what that is, that entire world. I mean, yeah, this is an endless topic. We can just go on and on and on.”

This discussion marks the final instalment of Anderson’s collaboration with The Dirty Magazine and her platform, G Ode. It centres on the freedom for women to express their desires—both in the workplace and personal life—while also advocating for the inclusion of men in conversations about evolving societal norms. Fazal’s insights align with Anderson’s mission to challenge outdated stereotypes and encourage cultural transformation through open dialogue.

Ali Fazal’s Influence and Upcoming Projects

Fazal’s candid views have resonated widely, sparking engagement on social media, where users praised his progressive stance on gender and cultural discourse. His participation in Dirty Talks further highlights his commitment to driving conversations that foster societal change.

On the professional front, Fazal is currently engaged in multiple projects, including the much-anticipated Mirzapur film adaptation, which is expected to be one of his most awaited ventures. His growing influence in both cinema and social discourse continues to solidify his position as a changemaker in the industry.