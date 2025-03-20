“Beyond Lies, Greed, And Fraud..” RJ Mahvash’s Latest Instagram Post Amid Chahal & Dhanashree’s Divorce Attracting People

Amid the ongoing divorce of Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal one news that is attracting people’s attention is the growing closeness of Chahal and RJ Mahvash. According to some of the media reports, Chahal has agreed to pay Dhanashree Rs 4.5 crore in alimony, after which RJ Mahvash has shared several stunning pictures on her official Instagram handle. In the photos shared on social media, she is seen in a long white T-shirt dress with red hearts and adorned with a black belt and high ponytail but her caption has caught everyone’s attention and created a stir.

RJ Mahvash

Sharing the pictures on the internet, RJ wrote, ‘Beyond lies, greed, and fraud.. Khuda ka shukra hai aaj bhi khade hain…’ The post immediately caught everyone’s attention and Yuzvendra liked it immediately after it was posted. Fans also did not take long to comment on it. One user said, ‘Chahal liked it in 10 seconds’, while another jokingly said, ‘Watch Chahal Bhaiya’s comeback in IPL now’. A third comment said, ‘Chahal bhai was the first to like the post when it was uploaded’.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The post was followed by earlier reports claiming that Dhanashree had demanded alimony of Rs 60 crore, which her family promptly denied. In a statement, they called the rumors baseless and criticized the spreading of false information. The statement read, “We are deeply upset by the baseless claims being circulated about alimony. Let me be very clear, no such amount has ever been sought or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors.”

Dhanashree Verma

It further read, “It is extremely irresponsible to publish such unverified information, which drags not only the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Such reckless reporting only causes harm and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also respect everyone’s privacy.” Let us tell you that Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in 2020 and they have been living separately for about a year.