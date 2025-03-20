‘She Didn’t Want Charity, She Inspired Me’, Priyanka Chopra Shared Pictures of Hardworking Woman On Streets of Odisha

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for her next film with director SS Rajamouli and has been constantly posting pictures on her social media handle. The actress recently shared some glimpses from the set of the film on her Instagram account and told how she has been living in Odisha for the last few days. However, a small incident on the way to Visakhapatnam airport left her ‘very inspired’ and she shared it with her fans on Instagram.

In the video shared by Priyanka, she spoke directly to the camera and said, ‘So! I don’t do this often but today I was very inspired. I was going to Visakhapatnam airport to go to Mumbai, New York and I saw a woman selling guavas on the roadside, I love raw guavas! So I stopped her and asked, ‘How much is it for all your guavas?’ She said ₹150 so I gave her a 200 note and she was trying to give me some money and I said, ‘No, please keep it.’’

Priyanka further said, ‘Apparently she sold guavas for a living. She left for a while but she came back before the red light turned green and gave me two more guavas! A working woman, she didn’t want charity, I was so impressed by that.’ In the pictures she posted Priyanka can be seen getting ready for a shot, having fun with some crew members on the set, and eating ice cream. Her caption simply read, ‘Recently.’

Let us tell you that a few days ago, Priyanka wished her fans a Happy Holi and posted pictures with the crew on the sets of her upcoming film. Priyanka had captioned the post, ‘It’s a working Holi for us. Wishing everyone a happy Holi with their loved ones, full of laughter and togetherness.’ Priyanka has not yet confirmed that she is a part of Rajamouli’s film yet. However, fans believe that she may announce it soon.