SS Rajamouli’s Solo Trek To Odisha’s Deomali Turns ‘Disheartening’ Due To Litter

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently embarked on a solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest peak, but was left disheartened by the litter strewn along the trail. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Rajamouli expressed his disappointment, urging visitors to be more responsible with waste disposal. His remarks have since sparked a response from Odisha’s socio-political leader Suparno Satpathy.

Rajamouli Highlights Littering Issue

Sharing a video collage from his trek, Rajamouli showcased the breathtaking views from the summit but also highlighted the unfortunate sight of plastic waste scattered among the rocks. Dressed in a green T-shirt, pants, and white sneakers, he concluded the video with a message on civic responsibility.

Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge… pic.twitter.com/8xVBxVqQvc — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 19, 2025

“Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference… Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places,” he wrote.

Odisha Leader Responds

Suparno Satpathy, a socio-political leader from Odisha, acknowledged Rajamouli’s concerns and emphasized the need for strict measures to address the issue. Quoting Rajamouli’s post, he wrote, “Dear @ssrajamouli, regrets for your unpleasant experience at the stunning Deomali. My appeal to our ‘positions of power’—‘Visitors need to be sensitised extensively and violators need be penalised heavily’ – SS. ps: This also goes for all the other stunning spots of Odisha.”

The exchange has reignited discussions on the need for stricter enforcement of waste management policies in tourist destinations across the state.

Rajamouli’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, SS Rajamouli is set to direct an upcoming film, tentatively titled SSB29, featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Written by Vijayendra Prasad, further details about the film remain under wraps.

Rajamouli’s last directorial venture, RRR (2022), a Telugu-language epic historical action drama, received global acclaim. Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others, the film was a fictional tribute to revolutionary freedom fighters.

His latest remarks on civic sense and environmental responsibility have resonated with many, drawing attention to the need for cleaner and more sustainable tourism practices.