Disha Salian’s Father Alleged That She Was Murdered After Gang Rape, Made Allegations Against Dino Morea And Sooraj Pancholi

One of the most loved actors Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s father has urged to hand over the investigation of his daughter’s demise to the CBI. Disha’s father has also demanded a fresh investigation into the death. He filed a petition in this regard in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday and has also demanded an FIR against Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray. He has alleged that Disha was murdered after gang rape.

Let us tell you that about three years ago, BJP leader Nitesh Rane alleged that Disha Salian was murdered after a gang rape. However, then Disha’s mother and father filed a case against Nitesh saying that this is a conspiracy to defame their daughter. But now her father has something else to say and has requested a fresh investigation into his daughter’s death, and said that he was forced to believe the evidence presented by the police by putting him under house arrest.

Disha Salian passed away on 8 June 2020 after falling from the 8th floor of a building in Malad, Mumbai. Then the police called it a case of suicide. Disha’s parents also expressed satisfaction with the investigation and considered it a case of suicide. But now they have expressed the suspicion of murder after her gang rape. Even Disha’s father has also made serious allegations against Mumbai Police, actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi.

Disha’s father has also alleged that Mumbai Police and Kishori Pednekar misled and pressurized him. After this, BJP leader Nitesh Rane said that Aditya Thackeray should resign from his post and said that Disha Salian was murdered, the pages of the society’s visitor register were torn and even the CCTV footage was deleted. Nitesh also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.