Tinka Tinka Prison Reforms, a website www.tinkatinkaorg dedicated to prison reforms, enters its 10th year today. This special website was released by Shri Kiren Rijiju, MOS, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on 23rd May 2016, in the presence of Shri Dyaneshwar Mulay (IFS), Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs. Tinka Tinka Prison Reforms: Website on Jails released by Shri Kiren Rijuji, MOS, Home: 2016 – Vartika Nanda Conceptualised by Professor Vartika Nanda, this site is a unique endeavor to bring change in the lives of jail inmates, encourage literacy, creative writing, art, literature and skill development in jails and work towards reformation of inmates.

Today, this website is seen as a reservoir of authentic stories and information about jail reforms, with special reference to India. Milestones – Tinka Tinka Prison Reforms

#tinkatinkaprisonreforms #prison #vartikananda