Ajaz Khan Denied Anticipatory Bail Plea In Rape Case of A Woman, Promised Her A Role In ‘House Arrest’

Actor Ajaz Khan has knocked the door of Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail in the rape case and has also filed an application in the court against it. But the Sessions Court has rejected his anticipatory bail plea of the actor. Let us tell you that the actor is accused of raping a woman by luring her with marriage and promising her a role in ‘House Arrest’. The case is registered at Charkop Police Station in Mumbai.

Ajaz Khan

According to the FIR lodged by the complainant against Ajaz Khan, the actor allegedly lured the actress with a role in the show ‘House Arrest’. The actor is also known as Ajaz Shafi Mohammad Gulivala. He has filed a petition through his lawyer, Ashok Saraogi, in which it is said that this FIR is legally wrong and illegal.

Ajaz Khan

Let us tell you that Ajaz Khan has said through his lawyer that the actor does not need police custody in any way. Therefore, he should get anticipatory bail. The woman, who is also an actress, has alleged that during the shooting, the actor and the host of the show first proposed to her and later went to her house and raped her there.

Ajaz Khan

Ajaz Khan had earlier sought anticipatory bail from the Dindoshi Sessions Court, which was rejected due to fear of tampering with evidence and intimidating witnesses. The court had said that though the victim is an adult, her consent was not taken. The investigating agency has said that the accused has a criminal record, and police custody is necessary to gather evidence. The complainant has said that Ajaz Khan misused his celebrity status to win her trust. In the name of marriage and financial help, he had physical relations with her several times without her consent.