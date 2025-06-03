Ali Asgar Revealed The Struggles of His Kids’ Faces Due To His Female Role In Kapil Sharma Show, Also Revealed The Reason Behind Quitting

Popular small screen star Ali Asgar, famous for his comic roles in ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, recently spoke about his personal life, when his children had to face a lot in school due to him. He recalled a moment when his son asked him if he could not do anything else! During a recent interview, the veteran actor also spoke about the reason behind quitting ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Let us tell you that Ali Asgar spoke about a phase in his career during ‘Comedy Circus’ where he worked with Kapil Sharma for the first time. The actor revealed that he felt unhappy playing female characters in most of the episodes. This led him to take a conscious break from television. He said, ‘Before The Kapil Sharma Show, we were doing a season of Comedy Circus, which was judged by Daler Mehndi and Archana Puran Singh’.

The actor further said, ‘We won the season, and it was a great season. I learnt a lot, and it was my first time working with Kapil. After that, I had to cross-dress in 18-19 episodes out of 26 episodes in Comedy Circus. There was a time when writers only wrote me to play female characters. By default, they would think that Ali would do it, and in other events or awards, I used to get to play similar female characters.’

Ali said, ‘So out of seven days of the week, I used to dress up as a woman for four days. This started bothering me. There was a problem with this. There is no doubt, I was getting work and money too, but there was no satisfaction. Then I deliberately took a break, and believe me, after that, I sat at home for 9 months because I was getting offers to play the same female character. I kept rejecting all the offers, and 9 months passed, but then I was offered Jenny and Juju, and I did it.’