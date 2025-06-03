Pankaj Tripathi Champions Work-Life Balance: ‘Everyone Should Know Where Line Is’

After reports surfaced about Deepika Padukone walking out of Spirit due to a reported dispute over work-hour limits, Pankaj Tripathi has now echoed the need for setting boundaries at work. The actor, known for his grounded sensibilities, opened up about the importance of learning to say “no” and respecting personal time—even in a demanding industry like cinema.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Tripathi admitted that while he finds it difficult to decline work, he’s actively working on it. “Right now, I’m practicing saying ‘no.’ Everyone should know where the boundary is – that this is the line, and beyond this, it’s a polite ‘no.’”

Recalling his own past experiences, the Mirzapur star said there were days when shoot schedules stretched unbearably long. “Kaam mein khiche jaa raha hai. 16 ghanta–18 ghanta ho gaya main laga hua hu. Main bol bhi raha hu, actor jaa chuka hai. Labour ruka hua hai,” he said, describing the exhausting work culture. (Translation: “The work hours keep stretching. I’ve been working for 16–18 hours straight. I’m even saying the actor has left, but the crew is still stuck on set.”)

Tripathi emphasized that once a professional commitment is fulfilled, it’s okay to draw the line. “We have to be okay with stopping when we’ve done our bit,” he said, calling for a healthier, more humane approach to filmmaking.

As more stars like Deepika and Tripathi begin advocating for fairer work conditions, the industry’s conversation around mental well-being and balanced schedules seems to be gaining momentum.