Natasa Stankovic Pens Empowering Note Post-Divorce, Says ‘This Version of Me Didn’t Come From Luck’

Model and actor Natasa Stankovic, who parted ways with cricketer Hardik Pandya last year, has emerged stronger—and she’s not shy about owning her journey. On Sunday, the DJ Wale Babu star posted a heartfelt self-note, reflecting on the resilience and growth she cultivated during a difficult 2024.

Natasa shared a mirror selfie flaunting her toned physique, writing, “This version of me didn’t come from luck. She came from showing up, again and again – even when it was hard, even when no one noticed. And if you’re doing the same? I see you. Keep going.”

Her empowering words struck a chord with many. Fans flooded the comment section with support, calling her “inspiring,” “relatable,” and a “queen” for staying strong and shining through setbacks.

Now based in Mumbai with her five-year-old son Agastya, Natasa has been candid about rebuilding her life. In an earlier interview, she described 2024 as a “challenging” year, but one filled with lessons. “We mature with experiences, not age,” she shared. “I’m open to new opportunities and maybe even love again.”

She emphasized that love, when it comes, should complement her life—not define it. “The right connection happens naturally,” she said, adding that she values relationships built on “trust and understanding.”

Speaking about navigating hardships, Natasa added, “Life doesn’t always go as planned, but how you respond to challenges defines your growth. Don’t try to prove anyone wrong. It’ll cost you your peace. Forgive and move on.”

Natasa and Hardik Pandya were married in 2020 and renewed their vows in 2023. They officially separated in July 2024. While the split brought its share of online trolling, Natasa has continued to maintain grace and focus on co-parenting Agastya with Pandya.