Kylie Jenner Reveals Breast Implant Details After Fan Calls Her Look ‘Perfection’

Kylie Jenner has finally spilled the tea on her breast augmentation after a fan’s viral TikTok praised her for having the “most perfect natural looking boob job ever.” The 27-year-old reality star and entrepreneur responded with surprising candour, laying out every detail of her cosmetic procedure.

The video, posted by TikToker Rachel Leary, features her saying, “You’ve got what I’m looking for to have done, in terms of a boob job. It’s the most perfect, natural-looking boob job ever.” Leary went on to add that Jenner’s results were “perfection,” whether she opted for implants or fat transfer. “I don’t expect you to share who did the work, but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open,” she added.

Leary captioned the clip, “Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully.” Jenner didn’t leave her hanging.

In a now widely circulated comment, the Kardashians star replied: “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!” She even revealed the name of her surgeon: renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher.

For reference, 445 cc implants typically equate to a D or DD cup, depending on one’s natural breast size. According to Page Six, Dr. Fisher has also worked on Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, performing a breast augmentation and removing a cancerous facial tumour respectively.

Jenner ended her comment with a friendly, “Hope this helps lol,” proving she’s open to sharing if it helps someone else feel confident in their own journey.